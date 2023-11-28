Is Donna Hay's dish the only roast chook recipe you'll ever need?

* It is essential to sterilise jars thoroughly and store roast garlic in the refrigerator to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses such as botulism. When using the garlic, don't leave the jar out at room temperature for too long. You can keep this in a sterilised glass jar in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. To sterilise glass jars, preheat oven to 120C. Wash the jars and their metal lids in soapy water, rinse and place on a baking tray. Place in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove and allow to cool before filling.