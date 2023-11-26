The Canberra Times
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Michael Pezzullo sacked as Home Affairs boss following investigation

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Michael Pezzullo has been sacked from his position as Home Affairs secretary, following an investigation into allegations he used a Liberal party back channel to wield political influence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.