Michael Pezzullo sacked as Home Affairs boss following investigation

Michael Pezzullo has been sacked from his position as Home Affairs secretary, following an investigation into allegations he used a Liberal party back channel to wield political influence.
The inquiry, led by former Australian Public Service commissioner Lynelle Briggs, found Mr Pezzullo breached the APS Code of Conduct 14 times in relation to five overarching allegations.
These allegations including Mr Pezzullo used his duty, power, status or authority to seek to gain a benefit or advantage for himself, and engaged in gossip and disrespectful critique of ministers and public servants.
Allegations also included that he failed to maintain confidentiality of sensitive government information; failed to act apolitically in his employment; and failed to disclose a conflict of interest.
In a statement on Monday morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the Governor-General had terminated Mr Pezzullo's appointment, as per Ms Briggs' reccomendation.
"This action was based on a recommendation to me by the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Australian Public Service Commissioner, following an independent inquiry by Lynelle Briggs," the statement read.
"That inquiry found breaches of the Australian Public Service Code of Conduct by Mr Pezzullo. Mr Pezzullo fully cooperated with the inquiry. I thank Ms Briggs for conducting the inquiry.
"Stephanie Foster will continue to act as secretary of the department until a permanent appointment is made."
Mr Pezzullo was asked to stand aside as Home Affairs boss back in September, following reports in Nine that he allegedly sent messages to Liberal Party power broker Scott Briggs over five years.
The Canbera Times has not seen the messages.
The messages allegedly involved Mr Pezzullo attempting to wield influence on political matters, including over which Coalition MP was appointed as minister of his department.
According to the reports, he also suggested the Liberals sack former defence minister Christopher Pyne, labelled former defence minister Marise Payne "completely ineffectual" and "a problem", and said he "almost had a heart attack" when Julie Bishop was linked with a tilt at the prime ministership in 2018.
Other messages allegedly showed Mr Briggs directly asking if Mr Pezzullo had any messages he wanted him to convey before a dinner with former prime ministers Scott Morrison and Malcolm Turnbull.
Mr Pezzullo was the first person appointed to head the Home Affairs Department when it was created in 2017. He has held the job since, keeping the role when Labor took office in 2022.
He remained on his full pay package of almost $915,000 during the investigation.
More to come.
