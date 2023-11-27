What happened to our secular state?

In 2022, the ABC reported on the "infiltration" of Liberal Party branches by Pentecostal groups in Victoria. It followed a similar attempted takeover of South Australian Liberal Party branches by Pentecostals in 2021. These groups are well organised and well funded, and some of them are on a mission (they would say from God) to roll back fundamental freedoms such as marriage equality, the decriminalisation of abortion, and LGBTQI rights.