One of the key goals of the reforms under current negotiation is reducing the covert influence of "big money" on elections. However, with rising community candidates' lack of access to public funds for election campaigns, donation caps cannot be generalised - they can't be set too low and they must be intelligently implemented to prevent the perpetuation of the two-party duopoly. Simon Holmes à Court has claimed that if this is not achieved, democracy could be weakened by such caps, drawing on the outcomes in Victoria and NSW, seeing the return of power to the major parties following such reforms rolling out. Holmes à Court further pointed out that for the Libs to get back in, in the independents' climate du jour, they either need to change their culture or change the rules, and we all know which option there is easier for them.