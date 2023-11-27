Hit the road for a gourmet road trip to Gundagai to meet the makers

The Christmas edition of Canberra's favourite market is not to be missed. Especially for food and drinks lovers of all ages. From boutique gins and regional wines; handcrafted biscuits and cakes; chocolate of all description; jams, jellies and sauces; olive oils; confectionary; and teas and coffees; there's something for everyone. Plenty of ideas for gifts. Plenty to eat on the day too to power you through that Christmas shopping. December 8-10. EPIC.

