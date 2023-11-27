Hit the road for a gourmet road trip to Gundagai to meet the makers

Whether you're after a gourmet road trip, or something closer to home, there's something happening to suit everyone. We've even got a few ideas to get you into the Christmas spirit a little early.
Head to Nimbo Fork Lodge, just past Gundagai, for a special Three Blue Ducks Meet The Makers lunch featuring a special five-course menu featuring various cuts of lamb from local producer, Gundagai Lamb.
Head chef Frankie Mauro will be on hand to talk guests through the menu and Gundagai Lamb chief executive officer Will Barton will dive a little deeper into the cuts of lamb guests are enjoying.
The menu includes lamb ossobuco with confit tomato; herb-crusted lamb cutlet; roasted lamb neck with shaved fennel; slow-cooked lamb shoulder with glazed baby carrots; lamb rib and dipping sauce; chargrilled lamb rump with roasted onions and jus; 20-hour sous vide lamb belly with roasted beetroot and salsa verde; and a lemon tart with raspberry powder and chantilly.
Nimbo Fork Lodge, 330 Nimbo Road, Killimicat. December 2, sittings at noon and 2pm. $95pp, add in a wine pairing for $60.
Bookings via threeblueducks.com
I must admit I've drunk more than my fair share of rosé from the Provence wine region this year so I'm keen to discover what else the region has to offer. Christophe and Nicole Rebut from French Flair in Manuka are hosting a tasting session on December 5 from 6pm, showcasing not only rosé, but other world-class wines from the region. There'll be some typical canapes and nibbles. $50pp.
Bookings via frenchflair.com.au
Change of season means a new menu at Monster Kitchen and Bar, and there's still some tickets left for the Plantd Masterpiece Menu on November 29 - but get in quick. Five beautifully curated courses showcasing in-season vegetables with wine pairings from Canberra District winery Linear Wines. $119pp, from 6pm.
Bookings via ovolohotels.com
The Christmas edition of Canberra's favourite market is not to be missed. Especially for food and drinks lovers of all ages. From boutique gins and regional wines; handcrafted biscuits and cakes; chocolate of all description; jams, jellies and sauces; olive oils; confectionary; and teas and coffees; there's something for everyone. Plenty of ideas for gifts. Plenty to eat on the day too to power you through that Christmas shopping. December 8-10. EPIC.
More information handmadecanberra.com.au
The season has already kicked off at Hyatt Canberra with a delightful Christmas-themed afternoon tea filled with festive treats, freshly baked scones and a selection of fine teas that capture the essence of the holiday season. Weekdays, from $79pp with a sparkling wine on arrival or upgrade to a Taittinger champagne for $110pp. Kids 6-12, $50pp. Weekends from $85pp.
From December 1, The Promenade Cafe gets in the holiday spirit. Breakfast buffet from $45pp, dinner from $105pp. Kids, $22.50 and $52.50. As well as three-course sharing menus for lunch ($85pp) and dinner ($85pp).
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are also special events. On December 25, the lunchtime buffet includes a two-hour drinks package with a glass of Taittinger on arrival. $340pp, kids from $170pp.
More details and reservations via hyatt.com
