What turned voters away from saying 'yes' to Voice

New survey results reveal the Voice referendum likely failed because of the model presented to voters, not because they rejected the idea of constitutional recognition for First Nations Australians.
Almost nine-in-10 voters think First Nations Australians should have a voice, or a say over matters that affect them.
This is one of the key findings from a comprehensive ANU survey on the recent referendum which has tracked more than 4200 voters and their views on the proposed Voice to Parliament since January.
While 60 per cent of Australians opposed the Voice, and a majority in every state and territory voted against it - bar the ACT, where the "yes" vote won a majority - the survey found that 87.2 per cent of people believe that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should have a say in matters that affect them and their communities.
Even 76 per cent of "no" voters agreed with this premise.
Study co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said the results posed a few interesting theories about why the referendum failed.
"Our findings suggest it is not so much the premise of recognition but the model that was being presented to voters at the referendum, among other key factors," he said.
"Our findings show that there is widespread support for a broad definition of constitutional recognition."
Some 81.6 per cent of respondents strongly agree that the government ought to pursue greater reconciliation with First Nations people.
The data also seemingly negates the view that opposition to the Voice was symptomatic of a broader opposition to Indigenous life, with 79.1 per cent stating to be proud of First Nations' culture, in contrast to 69 per cent claiming to feel the same way about British or European cultures.
Only 14.6 per cent of voters would probably or definitely oppose constitutional recognition. Of confirmed "no" voters, more support constitutional recognition (40.8 per cent) in contrast to 23.4 per cent of "no" voters opposing this approach - with 35.8 per cent remaining undecided.
The study said that apart from problematic presentation, land rights and agency were the main drivers of voter behaviour. Of those who believe that Indigenous land rights are unfair toward non-Indigenous Australians, only 6.7 per cent voted "yes" in the referendum.
Similarly, only 7.1 per cent of respondents who believe that Indigenous Australians "just need to try harder" voted "yes" in the referendum, in contrast to 89.9 per cent who disagree with this sentiment.
The findings of the survey, Explaining voting in the 2023 Australian referendum, are being released in full on Tuesday.
