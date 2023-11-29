New environmental rules for government agencies under net zero target

The Albanese government has introduced a new target to reduce the Australian Public Service's emissions to net zero by 2030 across areas like property, energy and travel.
As part of the move, the government will set a target that 75 per cent of new passenger vehicle purchases and leases across the APS must be low-emissions vehicles by 2025. From July 2024 all office space with allocated parking must have an electric vehicle charging where possible.
It said the Net Zero in Government Operations Strategy, which aims to reduce emissions from government operations by transitioning to net zero in areas like property, energy, procurement, fleet and travel. Defence and security agencies are not included in the strategy.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the strategy was part of decarbonising Australia's economy.
"There's no reason why the Commonwealth government can't set the benchmark for major workplaces around the nation," Senator Gallagher said.
This comes as the government raised concerns that it was not on target to meet its climate targets.
To support transparency, all non-corporate and corporate Commonwealth entities are required to report on emissions from their operations in Australia or Australia's external territories, in annual reports from the 2022-23 financial year.
The net zero strategy will also change the way government operates properties and conducts business.
According to the net zero government strategy, property is the main driver of electricity and natural gas consumption and related emissions. From July 2026, new buildings bought or built for office space must be all-electric.
In a statement, Assistant Minister for Climate Change Jenny McAllister said government offices, warehouses and data centres will be encouraged to use renewable energy and undertake efficient travel and accommodation.
"The Albanese government is leading by example by making properties energy efficient, meaning they will use less energy, lower emissions, and be more comfortable in extreme weather," Senator McAllister said.
Australia has adopted a net zero by 2050 emissions reduction target, and plans for 82 per cent of the nation's power to come from renewable sources by the decade's end.
But analysts have repeatedly cast doubt on the country's path to that target, arguing it's likely to be closer to just 60 per cent by 2030.
Nations will convene in Dubai next week at the COP28, with Australia facing calls that it must do more to limit the country's fossil fuel exports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.