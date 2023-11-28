Bargain hunters held back pre-Black Friday

Households cut back sharply on discretionary spending in the lead-up to the Black Friday sales in evidence that high living costs and elevated interest rates pushed down on demand and fuelled bargain hunting.
Retail turnover fell virtually across the board in October, including cutbacks in purchases of clothes and household goods and a drop in spending at departments stores and at cafes, restaurants and on take-away meals, Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show.
The one category where outlays increased was in food, where turnover grew by 0.5 per cent.
Overall, spending dropped 0.2 per cent, dragging annual sales growth down to 1.2 per cent - its weakest pace since mid-2021.
Taking into account inflation and population growth, spending was even weaker. The monthly consumer price index was growing at an annual rate of 5.6 per cent in September, and figures due out on Wednesday are tipped to show inflation still exceeded 5 per cent in October.
The fact that overall retail turnover contracted last moth even though the population is expanding at its fastest pace in about 15 years suggests per person spending was particularly soft.
"It looks like consumers hit the pause button on some discretionary spending in October, likely waiting to take advantage of discounts during Black Friday sales events in November," ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said.
"This is a pattern we have seen develop in recent years as Black Friday sales grow in popularity."
Supporting Mr Dorber's analysis, the ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer sentiment index indicates that heavy discounting during the Black Friday sales period made otherwise cautious shoppers more open to buy a major household item despite subdued sentiment overall.
The index rose 2 points last week, partially recovering from the blow to confidence caused by the November 8 interest rate hike. But the It the mood of consumers remains downbeat at 76.7 points - well below the long-term average of almost 111 points.
Economists expect future data to show a repeat of last year when a surge in spending around the Black Friday sales period was followed by weak turnover in December - evidence that sales brought forward spending rather than increased the overall amount people were prepared to spend.
In 2022, retail turnover jumped by 1.5 per cent in November before contracting by 4.2 per cent in December.
