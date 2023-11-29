Where there's smoke there's dodgy politics

The last word goes to Connor from Newcastle: "I'm a teacher and I promise the stress of offending a student is not the top of my priority list. The vast majority of students are perfectly reasonable young adults who don't get offended at the drop of a hat, unless someone is being intentionally bigoted. People can make mistakes and the kids, more than adults, have grace for this human flaw. The more difficult issue for me is managing behaviour without the support of parents. The paperwork is stressful, sure. Wanting to give your five best presentations for 120-150 uninterested stakeholders day-in, day-out is tough, sure. The special after-school and before-school activities, the camps and excursions, the lesson plans left for casuals are all added layers of stress. Sure. But when I call little Johnny's parents and say that he was racist at school today by telling our refugee students that Australia is already full and they should **** off and I'm met with a 'my boy wouldn't do that' is when teaching is really difficult. Teaching with all its stresses would still be the best job in the world, if our job was to teach, not to try and raise these kids with disinterested parents."