The ultimate Canberra Christmas gift guide

Stuck for a last-minute gift for the Canberra-lovers in your life? or do you just want to give some of your own Canberra love to another. It's getting dicey to order stuff online at this time of year, so here's a selection of gifts available now in real-life shops.
It's one of the four Christmas essentials, a wearable piece
Nice things for the kitchen always go down a treat.
Elevate someone's home with some quirky Canberra art.
Canberra's iconic bus shelters are so very adaptable...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.