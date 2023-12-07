The Canberra Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Book launches and writing competitions in lead-up to Christmas

By Ron Cerabona
December 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Writing competitions

Deadline December 15: The Hawkeye Publishing Manuscript Development Prize 2024 for a non-fiction or fiction book has a $2500 winner's package. See: hawkeyebooks.com.au.

