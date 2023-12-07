Book launches and writing competitions in lead-up to Christmas

In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence: When Shakespeare explores violence it is often epic and cruel, but never gratuitous. Shakespeare asks questions about our relationship with violence. But he also uses the word to describe the limits of emotion, and the rashness provoked by love and hate. Join Bell Shakespeare's artistic director Peter Evans and a team of actors as they jump from scene to scene and play to play, exploring the poetry of violence. Evans will share insights into Shakespeare's concerns and preoccupations and the inner workings of the plays. Canberra Theatre Centre, September 13 and 14. Ticket sales open on February 15. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

