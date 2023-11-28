The declining birth rate must be treated similar to climate change

Reform immigration policies: In response to declining birth rates, Australia needs to carefully evaluate its immigration levels. While increasing skilled migration can effectively address immediate workforce shortages and add dynamism to the economy, it's essential to consider the sustainability of this approach amidst global population decline. Skilled migrants can fill crucial job gaps and contribute to economic vibrancy, but this must be balanced with thoughtful integration policies - for example Australia's housing crisis and an understanding that, in the long run, relying solely on immigration might not be a viable solution if global birth rates continue to fall.