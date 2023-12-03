The Canberra Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Review

Australian battlers an antidote to Christmas cheesiness

By Cris Kennedy
December 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmess

M, 99 minutes 

4 stars

'Tis the season to be jolly, apparently, but for how many of us is that actually true?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help