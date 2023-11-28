Race by race preview and tips for Wyong

Dangers: 8. Look At Moi Kim has a fitness edge over some key rivals and is coming through strong time races. The mare led at a fast pace at Bathurst last start but didn't handle the turn and became unbalanced. Further, once she got her mind back on the job, she closed off ok and held onto second with a gap to third. She has the early speed to offset the wide gate, the winkers go on for the first time, and she brings the best last-start figure into the event. 9. Meerut had the race shape against and had to make a long-sustained sprint last start at this track. He drops 7kg off that effort after the claim for Molly Bourke, which will enhance his turn of foot. Market watch on 2. Jack Of Aces who resumes here off a 171-day break.