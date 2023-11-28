The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

I wanted to visit my family's homeland. Now I can only hope to save it

By Sara Hijazi
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since entering this world here in Australia 16 years ago, I have watched as my family's homeland, Palestine, has slowly slipped out of grasp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.