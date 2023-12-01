What are you up to this December? Things to watch and read before Christmas

If you haven't caught Stan's brilliant adaptation of Scrublands, based on the novel of the same name by Canberra writer Chris Hammer, then find it as soon as you can. It's the best thing I've seen on television for ages. Made in Australia too, with a great cast of actors. Luke Arnold (Black Sails, Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS) plays investigative journalist Martin Scarsden, sent to Riversend to see how the town is coping one year on from a tragedy. Charismatic young priest Byron Smith (Jay Ryan, It Chapter Two, Top of the Lake) comes out after a Sunday service and calmly kills five of his parishioners. Of course nothing is as it seems. It's the kind of television series that keeps you on the edge of your seat and makes you proud you're Australian and that we're making such good television. Normally I would suggest reading the book first but I loved that I had forgotten the plot. I hadn't read the book since it came out in 2018.