The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Mortgage holders get promising news in latest inflation figures

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Underlying inflation has eased to its slowest pace since interest rates began to go up last year in mounting evidence that price pressures are coming down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.