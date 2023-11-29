Mortgage holders get promising news in latest inflation figures

Underlying inflation has eased to its slowest pace since interest rates began to go up last year in mounting evidence that price pressures are coming down.
The monthly consumer price index, excluding food, fuel and holiday travel, grew at an annual rate of 5.1 per cent in October, the lowest reading since April last year and more than 2 percentage points below the peak reached in December 2022.
The headline rate dropped to 4.9 per cent, a big 0.7 of a percentage point decline from September and below the consensus forecast of economists.
Inflation was driven higher by more expensive food, housing, fuel and insurance, partially offset by cheaper clothes.
Among the biggest price moves were bread (up 8.5 per cent), dairy (7.8 per cent), electricity (10.1 per cent), gas (13 per cent), fuel (8.6 per cent) and rent (6.6 per cent). The cost of garments fell 1.7 per cent.
There as only a modest 0.1 of a percentage point decline in the Reserve Bank of Australia's preferred measure of inflation, the trimmed mean, which dropped to 5.3 per cent.
The results add to evidence that inflation pressures are easing, but progress remains slow.
There are concerns that the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates further, but many economists expect they will be kept on hold in December as the central bank observes how the economy responds to current monetary policy settings.
It is expected to pay close attention to the December quarter inflation reading due out in late January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.