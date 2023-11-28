Revealed: The $50.5m water deal to improve ACT river health

The Albanese government's proposed Murray Darling Basin overhaul is set to pass Parliament after key crossbencher, independent ACT senator David Pocock, secured a $50.5 million package to improve the health of the upper Murrumbidgee River that flows through the ACT.
The package, which has a $500,000 component to support Ngunnawal and Ngambri traditional owners take part in the reviews of river use, comes after Water Minister Tanya Plibersek struck a deal this week with the Greens to support the government's attempt to amend the Murray Darling Basin plan.
The upper Murrumbidgee catchment covers the entire ACT and surrounding areas including Yass, Cooma. Lake Burrinjuck, Tantangara Reservoir. The Australian River Restoration Centre regards the state of the upper Murrumbidgee as being in "pretty poor health" due to a decline of between 90 to 99 per cent of its flows since the 1960s.
Senator Pocock said he had done broad consultation on water use across NSW and the ACT with farmers, First Nations groups, and environmentalists.
"I'm now happy to support this legislation going forward to implement the Basin Plan," he told reporters.
"One of my asks of government is to look after the upper Murrumbidgee. It has been cut out from the Basin Plan and forgotten for decades and we've seen the decline of the upper Murrumbidgee."
Local traditional custodians, who practice ceremony on the banks of the river, are thrilled.
"Murrumbidgee is really significant to us as Ngunnawal people. It is a part of our story lines, our song lines and it's a part of our pathways. Murrum being "pathway". Bidgee being "boss". So finally Murrumbidgee has been recognised for what it is," Ngunnawal traditional custodian Brad Bell said.
Getting the ACT Senator over the line means the federal government has enough votes to pass the Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Bill 2023 with the backing of the Greens and Liberal defector turned independent senator David Van. However, the government is still seeking support from Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell and Lidia Thorpe.
The controversial Murray-Darling plan outlines the amount of water that can be taken from the basin each year, while allowing for an environmentally sustainable amount to remain. The new plan has farmers and food manufacturers concerned the changes will lead to job losses and business closures.
Ms Plibersek who is trying to deliver an election promise of 450 gigalitres of environmental water has welcomed Senator Pocock's support.
"I have made clear I'll work collaboratively with all parties to get the best outcome for basin communities and the environment that rely on the Murray-Darling rivers," the minister said.
"It's a shame the Liberal and National Parties continue to oppose this bill, abandoning farmers and communities."
There is a question over whether $30 million of the deal will ever be used. The money has been set aside from the contingency reserve in government coffers to be drawn upon to pay for additional water in the Upper Murrumbidgee during drought-like conditions.
$15 million will be committed from budget years 2024-25 and 2026-27 to improve the health and resilience of the river through a Federal Financial Arrangement with NSW and the ACT. Projects will be delivered through community, environmental, and other groups.
$5 million will also be spent over five years on better science and monitoring, and the data will go into a review of the Snowy Water Inquiry Outcomes Implementation Deed (SWIOID).
$500,000 will go to making sure First Nations groups have critical input into the SWIOID review.
"The Albanese Government is committed to restoring the health of the upper Murrumbidgee River, and as a result, we are making the most significant reforms to the waterway in over 20 years," ACT senator and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said.
"We know that many Canberrans want to see the Murrumbidgee Rrver flourish and it's critical we improve the health of this waterway for many generations of locals to enjoy."
