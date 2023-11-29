The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Flood rescues from car, home as South Coast 'smashed' by weather

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
November 29 2023 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two flood rescues have been conducted overnight as the South Coast continues to get "smashed" by a low pressure weather system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.