Flood rescues from car, home as South Coast 'smashed' by weather

Two flood rescues have been conducted overnight as the South Coast continues to get "smashed" by a low pressure weather system.
Meanwhile, floodwaters are rushing into Holiday Haven Lake Conjola.
SES volunteers rescued two people from a car trapped in floodwaters south of Nowra overnight, and crews were also at a separate flood rescue at a home in St Georges Basin.
"The house is being inundated by flood waters," a SES spokeswoman said.
"The South Coast is getting smashed. St Georges Basin has seen significant flash flooding in the early hours of this morning [Wednesday]."
A watch and act alert was issued just after 7am on Wednesday for Lake Conjola following very heavy rainfall overnight. In Jervis Bay 218.8 millimetres was recorded to 7.30am, with a further 194.2mm in Ulladulla.
Holiday Haven Lake Conjola manager Brad MacDougall took to social media at 6.30am on Wednesday, November 29 to provide an update from the edge of the lake.
"We've had a lot of rain since about 6pm yesterday [Tuesday], it hasn't stopped really," he said.
"The lake got up at about 2am over the banks and we were able to get everyone out.
"Most of the holiday vans north of the main road will probably be affected, there's still a lot of water there and it's still going up."
Mr MacDougall said not enough water is getting out from the lake.
"Unfortunately it doesn't look like it's getting out yet, hopefully, fingers crossed, there will be an excavator down here pretty soon," he said.
"Hopefully we can get rid of some of this water."
Shoalhaven City Council has not yet provided an update on the weather situation via its social media pages or website.
The SES said water levels on the lake have risen overnight due to severe weather, this has caused low lying areas of Lake Conjola to be impacted by floodwaters.
"This event may change quickly. We will monitor the situation and update our warnings if the situation changes," a spokesperson said.
With two flood rescues already conducted by the SES overnight, crews are urging people not to enter or drive into floodwaters.
"You really do not know what's under that water, even though it's a road you may have crossed earlier in the day," SES Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes said.
Significant rainfall has been recorded in the 24 hours to 6.30am today (Wednesday), including:
Lake Conjola is sitting at 1.6 metres and crews are closely monitoring low-lying flooding.
Overnight, SES crews received more than 140 emergency calls for help across the South Coast.
Numerous weather warnings are in place from Illawarra south to the border for heavy, locally intense rain and damaging winds.
Gale force wind warnings are in place for the Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coastlines.
Heavy rainfall on Wednesday may lead to flash flooding is currently affecting northern parts of the South Coast and Illawarra, and is expected to spread to southern parts of the South Coast this morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of 60 to 120mm are likely, with isolated intense falls of up to 160mm possible. 24-hourly totals of 100 to 150mm are likely.
Rainfall is in excess of 250mm is possible in areas, particularly for parts of the South Coast south of Moruya.
Damaging winds up to 70km/h, with peak gusts of 90km/h are possible on the coast near Moruya Heads from late this morning.
The SES is urging people not to drive through flood waters.
Flood watch alerts are current for parts of the Illawarra, South Coast rivers, inland Central West rivers and South West rivers.
"The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from Wednesday," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
All NSW catchments likely to be affected include:
