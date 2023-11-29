The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Canberra

'We can't keep talking about Jack': Raiders rebuild in post-Wighton era

Melanie Dinjaski
Caden Helmers
By Melanie Dinjaski, and Caden Helmers
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jamal Fogarty has promised a new-look Canberra Raiders playing style in the post-Jack Wighton era, after the halfback's re-signing was officially confirmed by the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.