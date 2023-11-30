Why Nick Kyrgios is teaming up with Mike Tyson and Gordon Ramsay

"I've done Frances Tiafoe as well, he's one of the best tennis players from the States at the moment. I've known him for like five years and he's never really opened up about his childhood. I knew his dad was from Sierra Leone, incredibly hard upbringing, sleeping in janitor closets, that was the first time he really opened up about it. I thought I was one of his closest friends, then this episode he opened up about it, it was awesome.

