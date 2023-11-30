The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Why Nick Kyrgios is teaming up with Mike Tyson and Gordon Ramsay

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do Nick Kyrgios, Mike Tyson and Gordon Ramsay have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.