Why Nick Kyrgios is teaming up with Mike Tyson and Gordon Ramsay

What do Nick Kyrgios, Mike Tyson and Gordon Ramsay have in common?
We mean aside from the verbal tirades which are just as entertaining as their feats on the tennis court, in the boxing ring and in the kitchen.
Ask the controversial tennis star and he says they are people who, despite "so much hate, or people judging them, they've stayed true to themselves".
Now Kyrgios is set to sit down with former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson and celebrity chef Ramsay as part of his new talk show called Good Trouble.
Details are scarce but Kyrgios - who has already appeared on Tyson's Hot Boxin' podcast and recently sat down with Piers Morgan - is hoping to lift the lid on their journey to the top of their field.
"It's not just me, all these guests, Mike Tyson, I'm doing Gordon Ramsay, people that have just stayed true to themselves, had so much hate, or people judging them, they've stayed true to themselves and got to the other side being a better person," Kyrgios said on The Pivot Podcast.
"There's success in that, not just from a financial standpoint, just getting through to the other side being true to yourself, it's like a weight off your shoulders, I didn't have to change for anyone.
"I'm super excited about it, it's really intimate, it's one on one, it's kind of like the tennis aspect to it, there's nowhere to hide, you're talking one on one, you're vulnerable.
"I've done Frances Tiafoe as well, he's one of the best tennis players from the States at the moment. I've known him for like five years and he's never really opened up about his childhood. I knew his dad was from Sierra Leone, incredibly hard upbringing, sleeping in janitor closets, that was the first time he really opened up about it. I thought I was one of his closest friends, then this episode he opened up about it, it was awesome.
"It just gives people another side to everyone's journey and everyone's got some serious struggles."
He is doing the rounds on media street but when Kyrgios returns to the court remains a mystery. The former world No.13 only managed one ATP Tour match in 2023 due to serious knee and wrist issues.
The 28-year-old has said "the stars would need to align" for him to play at the Australian Open, revealing he still needed to wear a splint on his serving arm for another month which cast serious doubt on his ability to return in January.
"We have spoken to Nick and he obviously wants to do the best he possibly can to give himself the best chance to play in January ... Nick's position will be determined closer to the event," Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said.
"Whether he's playing, whether he's doing something else, Nick will be here in January and to get him to play will be great, but we've got to take it as it comes and he's got to take care of his health because he's not just got January, he's got the entire year."
Kyrgios will have to rely on a wildcard or use his protected ranking to be in the main draw without having to feature in qualifying. Given his one and only match in 2023 was in Stuttgart in June, he can use his protected ranking of 21 for nine months, until March 2024.
"We have wildcard exchanges with the French and Wimbledon, so there's an opportunity to really help an Australian player not just have one tournament to go into but several, so we'll weigh that all up to make a decision - we've got wildcards to do that," Tiley said when asked if a fit Kyrgios would be given a wildcard.
"I think whatever gets him the best chance to progress during the year."
