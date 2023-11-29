The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Public servants rank the agencies with best, and the worst, SES managers

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
November 29 2023 - 7:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Senior executive managers at the Department of Home Affairs and Services Australia were ranked the worst of the 18 main government agencies last year in a survey of public servants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.