The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

State of the Service: Commissioner urges staff to take work 'personally'

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer says his unwavering focus is on integrity and capability. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer says his unwavering focus is on integrity and capability. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has urged bureaucrats to take the future of the APS "personally", and consider the impact of their work in the 26th State of the Service report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.