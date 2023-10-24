It can't have been any easy year for Australian Public Service Commisioner Gordon de Brouwer, who took the top job in late May.
Since then, he's had to lead the service through the release of the robodebt royal commission report, the Pezzullo allegations and APS-wide bargaining which has dragged out and led to strikes.
Now, on day two of Senate estimates, Dr de Brouwer has revealed there are more Code of Conduct breach investigations into senior officials than the robodebt inquiries, and Pezzullo probe.
There have been 16 referrals to the APSC's Code of Conduct mechanism, related to the robodebt royal commission findings.
These cover current and former APS employees and former agency heads.
The commission is also inquiring into the conduct of Homes Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo, who has stood aside for the duration.
Dr de Brouwer, said the "commission has some other breach of code inquiries of other senior official" underway, altogether the commission has around two dozen formal investigations underway.
That would mean there are about seven more inquiries underway, on top of the Pezullo and robodebt matters.
MORE PUBLIC SERVICE NEWS:
"Which is well above the couple or so a year that has been the norm in recent years," Dr de Brouwer said.
A more upbeat Dr de Brouwer had a pretty quick stint before the committee at the last round of estimates.
It doesn't appear that will be the case this time around, but a deep dive into APS matters is surely not a bad thing.
