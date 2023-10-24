The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer reveals code of conduct breach investigations

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated October 24 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It can't have been any easy year for Australian Public Service Commisioner Gordon de Brouwer, who took the top job in late May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.