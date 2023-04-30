The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Sue Williamson, Cameron Roles | APS can become exemplar of good practice in flexible work shift

By Sue Williamson, Cameron Roles
May 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Public Service has an opportunity to once again become a leader in flexible working arrangements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.