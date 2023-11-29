New Raiders weapon reveals where Ricky wants him to play

New Canberra Raiders recruit Simi Sasagi only needs to look at the rise of childhood mate Matt Timoko to see the potential within reach in the capital.
Auckland-born Sasagi has not come to Canberra just to add depth to the squad.
He wants to become a key player in the team and hopes the Raiders can help him wear the New Zealand jersey in the near future, just like Timoko, with whom he played junior footy.
"That's always been a goal of mine to make the Kiwi squad," Sasagi said.
"Watching the boys that I played footy with and their achievements, especially Matty Timoko, it just pushes you.
"You want to be better, and it makes it more realistic.
"It's within reach. I just want to play my best footy in Canberra and take the next step in my career and hopefully make those big teams."
Sasagi (pronounced sass-ungh-y) has settled into his new life in Canberra after signing a two-year deal from 2024.
The former Knights utility knows several players in the Raiders squad through his Kiwi and Newcastle roots, which has helped him quickly form a good rapport with his teammates.
He's also had meetings with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to understand the role he's expected to play next season for the Green Machine too.
"Going forward this year I think I want to settle myself either in the back row or anywhere in the middle," Sasagi said.
"If I'm in the middle, I want to embrace my ball-playing and leg speed and if I'm on the edge I want to be powerful," he added.
Having grown up playing in the halves and featuring in multiple positions since, Sasagi is a versatile asset for a Raiders squad that dealt with their fair share of injuries in recent seasons.
The 22-year-old is not daunted by a potential rebuilding phase in Canberra either.
After the departure of experienced players Jack Wighton (South Sydney) and Jarrod Croker (retired), Sasagi has put his hand up to help guide some of the younger players in the squad, relating to their position from his time in Newcastle.
Sasagi only played 17 NRL games since 2021 with the Knights, but said it was still a "hard decision" to leave.
In Canberra, Stuart and the coaching staff have already given Sasagi renewed confidence that he can establish himself as a first-grade player.
And with the Knights being the Raiders' round one opponent, there's even more incentive for Sasagi to impress in pre-season.
"We got Newcastle round one so that's my next goal," Sasagi said.
"Whether it's on the bench or starting, wherever they put me on the team, I just want to do my job.
"[In Newcastle] I was just at that point in my career that I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and see what my limits are," he added.
Sasagi said he was attracted to the Raiders because of the way the club embrace the individual strengths of each player.
He was also excited to play alongside one of his heroes, former Origin prop, Josh Papali'i.
"You want to pinch yourself," Sasagi said. "When I look at the Raiders, he's the trademark face of the club.
"Having an opportunity to rub shoulders with him at training... it's weird to take the field with the boys that you looked up to and watched on TV."
