The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Defence proposes $1.25 billion spend for new trainee accommodation

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:30am
The Department of Defence has proposed a $1.25 billion redevelopment of trainee accommodation at the Australian Defence Force Academy to replace living quarters that it says pose a psychosocial hazard to cadets.

