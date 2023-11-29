Defence proposes $1.25 billion spend for new trainee accommodation

The Department of Defence has proposed a $1.25 billion redevelopment of trainee accommodation at the Australian Defence Force Academy to replace living quarters that it says pose a psychosocial hazard to cadets.
The proposal has been put before a parliamentary works committee, which will examine the project for cost-effectiveness, need and suitability.
Facilities will include new buildings with 1500 contemporary accommodation rooms for trainee officers, offices for up to 100 supervisory staff and 1600 car parks to accommodate an expected increase in the number of trainees.
Multi-purpose study and common spaces, storage, landscaping, engineering services and other supporting infrastructure will also form part of the project.
Existing accommodation, which was built in the 1980s and includes 1104 rooms for trainees, will be demolished under the plan.
In its submission, the department said that current accommodation is "at the end of its useful life", affecting trainee attraction and retention and posing health and psychosocial hazards.
Last November, more than 450 trainees had to be moved off-campus after black mould was found in a number of buildings.
Meanwhile, during the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, cadet accommodation was described as a "breeding ground" for unacceptable behaviour.
"The existing Living-in Accommodation [LIA] buildings do not have sufficient capacity to accommodate the current cohort of Trainee Officers and will not meet the need for forecast workforce growth, nor address inherent psychosocial, safety and security risks," the submission stated.
The department said it prioritised the project in response to "government direction" following the Defence Strategic Review.
"It will invest in the growth and retention of a highly skilled Defence workforce through the provision of contemporary living-in accommodation at Defence's largest and only tri-service military training Academy," the submission stated.
The project includes environmentally sustainable design and solar hot water systems "to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and optimise the efficient use of energy and resources in buildings".
The accommodation redevelopment will form the first tranche of the Canberra Defence Precinct project, with the second tranche to provide "enhanced and expanded education facilities" as well as potential consolidation of the Australian Defence College.
This is currently in the planning phase.
The accommodation rebuild has been backed by the Defence Investment Committee but will still need further approvals.
With parliamentary approval, construction is expected to start next year and finish by late 2026.
The department has proposed a staged demolition of existing living facilities to ensure there is sufficient accommodation for trainees throughout the construction period.
Construction of the project is expected to boost business for small and medium local enterprises as well as create employment opportunities in the ACT.
Public submissions on the proposal can be made by January 29.
