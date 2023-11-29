The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Sunset Cinema is back in Canberra, with fingers-crossed for better weather

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weather hasn't been the greatest for outdoor cinema. At. All.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.