Sunset Cinema is back in Canberra, with fingers-crossed for better weather

The weather hasn't been the greatest for outdoor cinema. At. All.
But The Sunset Cinema is back in Canberra, setting up again at the Australian National Botanic Gardens.
The season officially kicked off on November 23, with the rain setting in this week.
But there is still plenty of time to catch a new or favourite flick in the beautiful surroundings of the botanic gardens.
The season in Canberra continues until February 24.
If you have a traditional movie you watch at Christmas time, there are plenty on offer - everything from Die Hard to Elf to Home Alone to Love Actually.
The big-release movies will also be on the outdoor big screen including Trolls Band Together, Wonka, Mean Girls the musical, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Anyone but You, Ferrari and Force of Nature: The Dry 2
There's also a chance to enjoy some guilty pleasures in the great outdoors including Top Gun: Maverick, Barbie and 10 Things I Hate About You.
The full lineup of films can be found at sunsetcinema.com.au/canberra/
The link is here.
