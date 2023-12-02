The Canberra Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Dangerous driver 'simply able to walk out' of secure mental health unit

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Porreca, who was sentenced last week. Picture supplied
Lachlan Porreca, who was sentenced last week. Picture supplied

A dangerous driver was "simply able to walk out the front door" of a secure mental health facility due to a faulty lock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.