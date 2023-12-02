Dangerous driver 'simply able to walk out' of secure mental health unit

A dangerous driver was "simply able to walk out the front door" of a secure mental health facility due to a faulty lock.
The man was then on the run for more than a month before police arrested him again. Lachlan Gerald Porreca was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to six charges, including escaping from custody, aggravated, reckless, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen sentenced Porreca to jail to be suspended after seven months upon entering into a good behaviour order for a year.
This means Porreca will be eligible for release from custody in about two weeks.
Agreed facts state on April 29 Porreca had been ordered by a court to undergo assessment in the Adult Mental Health Unit at Canberra Hospital.
About 12am he escaped the secure facility through an exit door which had a faulty electronic lock.
Porreca was rearrested about a month later after police discovered him with stolen bank cards.
The 27-year-old was ordered to undergo an assessment at the mental health facility after he was initially arrested for dangerous driving in April.
At 10.10pm on April 14, police officers patrolling in Hawker saw a Nissan Tiida being driven southbound along Springvale Drive.
Officers saw the speed of the car increasing and activated the police car's emergency lights and siren.
The vehicle then continued to speed, crossing onto the wrong side of the road without stopping for police.
"As the headlights on an oncoming vehicle approached, police observed the Nissan Tiida to briefly remain on the wrong side of the road before returning to the correct side in order to avoid a collision," the facts state.
Police immediately deactivated their sirens and lights, and stopped the pursuit.
A short time later the same car was seen speeding through Kaleen, Lyneham and O'Connor.
Officers later found Porreca in a home in Lyneham, where he threatened to harm himself with a knife to avoid arrest.
Police were able to negotiate with Porreca to drop the knife and he was taken into custody.
In court on Wednesday, Legal Aid lawyer Sam Brown said Porreca suffered from significant mental health issues and had no memory of the dangerous driving due to illicit substance use.
Mr Brown told the court his client's escape was "very opportunistic".
"He walks out of the doors of the facility and he is able to do so because the lock was broken," he said.
"He was simply able to walk out the front door of that premises which is supposed to be secure."
Mr Brown said Porreca likened himself to the Hulk when he was not properly medicated and was now being treated.
Prosecutor Jack Hill told the court Porreca's numerous mental health and addiction issues required ongoing support.
"Full-time imprisonment is the only appropriate outcome," Mr Hill said.
