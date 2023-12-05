Ukraine experience exposes old mindset in new conflict

Southern Ukraine is a landscape born of Soviet central planning and industrialised agriculture, divided up into vast fields at least one kilometre wide with wide bands of trees along the edges to act as windbreaks to prevent topsoil and newly sown seeds being blown away. In summer, when their leaves form an impenetrable green canopy, they provide the only available cover from aerial surveillance. Ukrainian forces are not able to remain on open ground because of the extensive Russian use of surveillance drones and artillery fire.