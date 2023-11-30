The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Don't expect 'heaps of new initiatives' in budget update

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
November 30 2023 - 12:08pm
Hopes that the federal government will provide more cost-of-living relief before Christmas have been delivered a blow after Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the mid-year budget update will not include "heaps of new initiatives".

