The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Watch

Here are the named and unnamed women and girls murdered in Australia this year

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the 60 Australian women and girls murdered this year have been acknowledged at Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.