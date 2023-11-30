Here are the named and unnamed women and girls murdered in Australia this year

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the 60 Australian women and girls murdered this year have been acknowledged at Parliament House.
Deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley read out the list, named and unnamed while noting there were likely other women who have silently disappeared, missing or they may have just slipped through the cracks.
She said she wanted the names of these women to be etched into our national record.
"These are the names of the women who have been murdered in our suburbs, in our schools and in our workplaces," Ms Ley told Parliament.
"Found in bathtubs, in change rooms, in bins, in car parks.
"These are the names of women taken too soon."
In doing so, she thanked the Red Heart campaign, various police reports and social media pages like Destroy the Joint and Counting Dead Women.
The reading of the list took two minutes.
The women and the girls are:
The Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence, Justine Elliot, told Parliament that the tragic loss of life that we've seen of late is "an undeniable tragedy and a national shame".
"Our government is committed to ending violence against women and children in one generation," she said.
"While significant steps are being taken by Commonwealth, and state and territory governments, as well as key stakeholders - there is more work to be done.
"No woman or child in Australia should live in fear.
"Change requires everyone to take up the challenge, and we must meet this challenge with unwavering commitment."
