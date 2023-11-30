The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Canberra

No more personal oversharing promised as new Digital ID legislation arrives

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 30 2023 - 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is promising Australians won't have to share as much personal information online in a new shift towards a national, economy-wide digital ID system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.