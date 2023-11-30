No more personal oversharing promised as new Digital ID legislation arrives

The Albanese government is promising Australians won't have to share as much personal information online in a new shift towards a national, economy-wide digital ID system.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has introduced a bundle of legislation in the Senate to cement a move to a voluntary alternative to the 100-point verification system so Australians can safely and more easily verify themselves online, if they want, in fraught ID situations like renting.
The announcement is being supported by $145.5 million in funding over four years to support the system and to bring in independent regulation and oversight.
"Improving safety online is a priority for us," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
"We've spoken with business, community and privacy groups to ensure the bill will deliver the privacy safeguards, accreditation options, and consumer safeguards they expect."
Digital ID allows online verification without having to repeatedly provide copies of documents, such as passports, birth certificates, and driver's licences.
Senator Gallagher insists Digital ID is "not a card, it's not a unique number, and it's not a new form of ID".
The government also regards it as a response to the increase in third-party data breaches, such as the Optus, Medibank Private, HWL Ebsworth events.
A non-legislative version has been operating known as the trusted digital identity framework.
The new legislation will put that scheme in legislation, strengthen it, expand it, and add privacy safeguards.
The legislation is due to be debated next year. Once passed, the government expects the expansion of the Digital ID system to start in mid-2024, but there would a phased approach to its implementation.
