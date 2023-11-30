Senior public servant accused of raping, sex trafficking teenage girl

A senior public servant has been accused of raping and sex trafficking a girl multiple times, along with a raft of other charges.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He faces 10 charges including two counts of domestic trafficking a child with intent to provide sexual services or other exploitation, as well as two counts each of having sexual intercourse with a child under special care, sexual intercourse with a child, and committing an act of indecency on or in the presence of a young person.
The man, aged in his 40s, is also charged with one count each of producing child abuse material and possessing child exploitation material.
These charges relate to alleged crimes committed from 2013 to 2017 against a girl aged in her teens.
The man, a senior public servant, is accused of transporting the girl from Canberra to Maroubra and Campbelltown on two separate occasions.
He is also accused of raping the alleged victim four times, and producing child abuse images of her.
On Thursday, the court heard police investigations were ongoing with officers planning to speak with up to 12 potential witnesses.
A prosecutor opposed bail, citing a likelihood of the man interfering with the police investigation and witnesses.
"Our position is not that bail will be opposed forever, it is a position that once those statements and evidence is taken we may be more amenable to bail," they said.
"A significant amount of data is to be analysed which may give rise to further offences and further avenues of enquiry.
"There may be further complainants."
The prosecutor told the court of concerns the man "could get the word out to tighten ship" before evidence is collected, if he was released from custody.
The lawyer said the alleged victim was also worried about reprisals and the defendant contacting her.
Legal Aid lawyer Edward Chen argued the man should be granted bail, saying police had already seized the man's electronic devices and had access to his email.
Mr Chen said investigations were rarely complete when a person is arrested, and "in this particular case the investigation is more advanced than most".
"[The defendant] would know there is a significant degree of attention and scrutiny on his actions," he stated.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker granted the man bail with conditions not to contact the alleged victim or potential witnesses, and not to be alone with a person under 16.
Ms Walker said "apart from what would be the obvious stupidity of trying to make any contact" with the alleged victim, conditions would limit any risk.
"It would be unfair to remand a person to custody simply to prevent contact."
The man is set to face court again next month.
