The Canberra Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Senior public servant accused of raping, sex trafficking teenage girl

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 30 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A senior public servant has been accused of raping and sex trafficking a girl multiple times, along with a raft of other charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.