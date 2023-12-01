Poor little Jenkins, how will he cope with girls?

Michele writes: "I think you are being a bit harsh on our Prime Minister. We have had too many years with the Coalition who overspent during COVID, making the working people pay back overpayments and allowing the big companies to falsely claim that they were in trouble, then not putting in legislation that forced them to pay it back. This overspending led to inflation and you want the current government to 'look pretty' while they are being financially responsible. The corporations then continued to increase their prices, making the Reserve Bank keep interest rates higher than could have been the case. Unfortunately those who are not well educated believes all that garbage that Dutton and his ministers have been putting out, because he sells it so well. What do we really want from our government, honesty, integrity and financially responsible, or lies, deceitfulness and bullshit?"