Rosehill tips and form: Rustic Steel ready to bounce back

2. Rustic Steel has caught the eye in both runs back. He made late ground in the Sydney Stakes, beaten four lengths by I Am Me, before again doing his best work late in The Hunter. Wide gates have hurt. He was potentially flattered second up given the hectic tempo set by Coal Crusher up front but he was five weeks between runs there and only second up. Those two form references read well for this compared to his rivals. This has been a target race for Kris Lees all campaign, with the intention of backing up into the Ingham, and everything looks to have fallen into place. Perfect gate, a wet track and no Vilana, who has been scratched to run in Melbourne. He's a well exposed six-year-old now but looks to have returned as well as ever.