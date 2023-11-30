The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Free merry-go-round rides until Christmas Eve

By Staff Reporters
December 1 2023 - 5:00am
There will be free merry-go-round rides in the heart of Canberra from Friday, December 1 until Christmas Eve as a campaign ramps up to get people enjoying the city centre this festive season.

