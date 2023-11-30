Free merry-go-round rides until Christmas Eve

"Find and Win in the City" by shopping in the city centre and Braddon, upload your receipt online and go in the draw to win major prizes. December 1-31.

Free merry-go-round rides in Petrie Plaza from December 1-24.

Roving entertainment on City Walk every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weekends of December.

Free plant giveaway featuring hundreds of plants at the Christmas Tree in City Walk from 11.30am on Wednesday, December 6.