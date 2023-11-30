Free merry-go-round rides until Christmas Eve

There will be free merry-go-round rides in the heart of Canberra from Friday, December 1 until Christmas Eve as a campaign ramps up to get people enjoying the city centre this festive season.
The City Renewal Authority says the Festive Finds in the City campaign included an expanded range of low-cost and free activities in the city centre and Braddon.
Acting deputy CEO Jen Ramsay hopes it will encourage Canberrans and visitors to shop, eat and get out and about in the city.
"We're inviting locals and visitors to embrace the festive season, make memories with their family and friends, and support local when buying their presents," Ms Ramsay said.
"From today, Canberrans can enjoy free merry-go-round rides up until Christmas Eve. Last year more than 20,000 people took part, and we hope to beat that number this December."
The Festive Finds curated gift guide expands on Friday with all-new "Cracking Offers" - Christmas deals available exclusively in the city centre and Braddon, including discounts on food and beverage, family bundles and retail deals.
Canberrans can also "Find and Win in the City" from Friday. Simply upload your receipt from city centre and Braddon purchases to enter the draw to win major prizes including a $500 Canberra Centre voucher.
What's on in the City Centre and Braddon in December
