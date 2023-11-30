The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Beleaguered Department of Home Affairs cops another blow

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
December 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department of Home Affairs' troubling week has continued, a public service-wide survey revealing only one-third of the agency's employees feel fairly paid for their work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.