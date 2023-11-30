The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra
What's on

Late bloomer: Emily Kam Kngwarray's spectacular legacy

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
December 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's an eight-metre showstopper of tangled white on a black background, and there's nothing like seeing it in real life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.