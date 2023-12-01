The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

'D' for 'do better': State of the Service Report needs serious work

By Tony Harris
Updated December 1 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 State of the Service Report was prepared by the newly appointed Commissioner for the Public Service, Dr Gordon de Brouwer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.