'D' for 'do better': State of the Service Report needs serious work

Dr de Brouwer reminded us the government is working on the equilibration of wages and conditions across the public service, but he made no mention of the industrial disputation experienced over the government's wage offer for the next few years. Senator Gallagher is miffed the unions engaged in industrial action against the Albanese government when it quietly acquiesced to the Morrison government's more draconian approach to wage increases. But there was no consideration of this issue in de Brouwer's report. All in all, you might award a "D" for this State of the Service Report. And the "D" does not mean a distinction. The report offers useful statistics and rightly canvasses government policies the APS needs to consider in the year ahead, such as its goals for minimising greenhouse emissions. Importantly, it discusses how the APS can contribute to a strengthening in democratic values at a time when public trust in Western governments is waning. The "D" suggested for this report improves on the "F" that should be awarded to recent reports.