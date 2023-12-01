The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

You don't need to be Christian to pray for this Christmas miracle

By Mark Gaetani
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's spreading, and panic should be in the air, especially in the lead-up to the festive season when most Australians are planning the Christmas Day menu and choosing presents for family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.