Emergency crews at house fire in Kambah

Emergency crews battled a house fire on Marconi Crescent, Kambah on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.15pm and when they arrived flames were coming from the roof of the property.
By 7pm fire crews had searched the property twice and found no people inside it but a dog had to be rescued by a professional dog handler.
The fire has been brought under control but some firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots. No injuries were reported.
Marconi Crescent remained closed in both directions from Inkster Street to Lascelles Circuit as of 7pm.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesman said the cause hadn't been determined but there would be a joint investigation with ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing.
The property is a double-storey home which backs onto a building site. It is located opposite Taylor Primary School.
It is understood the residents were not at home when the fire started. The blaze has caused significant structural damage to the house.
A family living next door evacuated their house when they noticed smoke and flames coming from the property.
Eessu Witcombe was at home with her seven children, aged from four to 17.
"The whole front of the house was on fire and I said, 'Get all the kids out'," Ms Witcombe said.
Her son, Haqu, 17, was watering down a shed fence with a hose before firefighters arrived.
Ms Witcome heard small explosions from the house and called out multiple times to see if anyone was in there.
Ms Witcombe said the heat of the fire was ferocious and that it was a terrifying experience. They believe the fire began about 4pm.
Rachael and Izzy Mendoza saw the house on fire from their home about 100 metres away across the park.
They rang triple 0 and ran to help.
"By the time we got to the gate, flames were definitely coming out of the roof. It was crazy," Mr Mendonza said.
Thick smoke filled the street as many neighbours watched on.
Multiple fire appliances were at the front and back of the property and fire crews wore breathing apparatus.
