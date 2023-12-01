The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Graphic Content

Father allegedly raped, indecently assaulted 'scared' children, wife

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A boy is said to have stabbed his father in the thigh twice with a hunting knife after the man allegedly raped and indecently assaulted him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.