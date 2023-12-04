We shouldn't be stuck on the highway to hell

"For many years I lived less than a block away from Newington," writes Joanna. "In the crowded suburbs of Stanmore/Enmore, the multiple luxuriant ovals of Newington provide the only extended slab of green. After it realised that plebs walking past could see the lads playing at their tennis courts the school planted dense cypress trees to block the view. When Newington's heated swimming pool opened, their boys were told they could access it in school holidays and invite their non-Newington friends to join them. My twins were invited by a friend they had known since preschool. As they were getting into the pool my daughter was approached by an outraged teacher and ordered out - the school had not imagined that their primary school boys may have friends who were girls. Her friend was reprimanded for his audacity."