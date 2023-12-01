The Canberra Times
Age of the Dragon

Northern exposure: after 18 months, Labor is still not fixing our air bases

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 1:48pm
When will we get to work on toughening those flimsy northern air bases, Mr Marles? You've been defence minister for 18 months now, and Labor has not moved even a shovel of red earth to prevent sudden incapacitation of the air force by missile strike.

