The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Farrer's Norma and Jim celebrate 70 years of a gentle partnership

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They bonded over a shared love of running after meeting at their local Presbyterian church social group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.