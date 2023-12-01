Best of British cars and festive happenings this weekend

Keep calm and carry on people - the 48th Terribly British Day vehicle display is still on Sunday in Queanbeyan.
But there is a new location, due to this week's wet weather.
It's now on in the carpark at the Collett Street bus interchange in Queanbeyan from 10am to 2pm on Sunday. There are two entrances to the carpark, one off Collett Street and the other off Morisset Street.
The day is a show and shine for all British marques, from Rolls Royce to Morris.
The display has been organised by Horst Kitchner, his wife Ruth and Guy Langford, all members of the Triumph Car Club Canberra.
"This year is the anniversary of many British marques including 100 years of MG and Triumph, 90 years of the S-type Jaguar, and the Morris Mini Cooper S and we look forward to their respective clubs putting an extra effort into displaying these wonderful examples of British engineering, " Horst said.
A local charity will have a bucket collection.
Tharwa Valley Forge presents the 2023 Canberra Custom Knife Show at Cuppacumbalong Homestead in Tharwa on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. There will be handmade knives for sale. Come and meet the makers and talk about their craft. Entry is $5 at the door, people aged under 16 have free entry. The homestead is at 21 Naas Road, Tharwa.
The Canberra Men's Choir performs an afternoon of joyous Christmas music on Saturday.
The concert is at St John's Anglican Church, at 45 Constitution Avenue in Reid from 2.30pm to 4pm on Saturday.
Tickets $20 (online only) (children free): https://trybooking.com/CMMRI
Come and see Dainere's Rainbow Christmas lights every night up to Christmas in Delma View, Gungahlin to help children with brain cancer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.