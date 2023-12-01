Best of British cars and festive happenings this weekend

Tharwa Valley Forge presents the 2023 Canberra Custom Knife Show at Cuppacumbalong Homestead in Tharwa on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. There will be handmade knives for sale. Come and meet the makers and talk about their craft. Entry is $5 at the door, people aged under 16 have free entry. The homestead is at 21 Naas Road, Tharwa.