The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Best of British cars and festive happenings this weekend

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TERRIBLY BRITISH CAR DISPLAY

Keep calm and carry on people - the 48th Terribly British Day vehicle display is still on Sunday in Queanbeyan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.