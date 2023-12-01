The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Business

Tiny Creatures is a new place for kids to party and play in Canberra

By Megan Doherty
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Insta-worthy kids' parties and yoga for three-year-olds are on the cards at a new events and play venue opening in Fyshwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.