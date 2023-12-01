Tiny Creatures is a new place for kids to party and play in Canberra

Insta-worthy kids' parties and yoga for three-year-olds are on the cards at a new events and play venue opening in Fyshwick.
Called Tiny Creatures, the space in Wollongong Street will be part event venue, part play space, part activities centre for the kids of Canberra.
Tiny Creatures founder Melanie Gibb is running the venue from what was formerly a book store in Wollongong Street.
She has been operating a kids' events company for five years and this was the first time she had had her own bricks-and-mortar space to transform for parties, discos, craft afternoons, cooking lessons and more.
And birthdays. Lots of birthdays.
Mostly for three to 10-year-olds but slightly more sophisticated high teas on the weekends for kids up to 12 years.
"We've been doing parties, entertainment and staging for a few years now," she said.
"I think what parents want is an all-inclusive package, which is how we kind of landed here.
"Parents were wanting us to do decor but then throw in an activity but not have it mess up their own house.
"I see this space as a place you can show up, party and then leave it all behind afterwards."
Tiny Creatures is having an exclusive, invite-only opening disco on Sunday but then will be available for hiring from Monday.
Melanie said some holiday activities would start in January.
"When everyone is back on deck," she said. "Next year, we definitely plan to do some Christmas classes."
Classes for kids will then start in the next school year.
"It will be us holding the classes and a lot of local vendors as well," Melanie said.
"We have a lovely yoga teacher who will be coming in and we're also teaming up with local bakers and also hoping to work with local restaurants so we can have events like pop-up pizza-making.
"In winter, we'll be hosting movie nights complete with popcorn and bean bags."
The Tiny Creatures Kids Club will also be a blank-space events venue hosting up to 60 people, for children and parents to create their own celebrations.
"We saw a real gap for a kid-specific all-weather event space that can be transformed into whatever you want it to be," Melanie said.
"We also host a range of kids' workshops for our corporate clients and found that parents were itching to give their kids something to do outside of regular opportunities like dance, music, sport and the like that was much more cost effective and didn't just fall in the school holidays.
"I want this space to be a community, a fun, inclusive and positive environment where kids can have fun, learn a new skill, meet other people and make memories."
"I hope it becomes a fun tradition for parents and kids, something you look up to find out what's going on at our space and community wide."
The Tiny Creatures Kids Club is located at Unit 23/63 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. More details here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.