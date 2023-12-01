The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

'Yvonne's dream': Queanbeyan respite facility one step closer to reality

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time in the making but a respite care facility for Queanbeyan is one step closer to reality, helping to realise the dream of a passionate community campaigner, the late Yvonne Cuschieri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.