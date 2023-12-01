Rotarians and police join forces to beat domestic violence

Rotarians are often the unseen, quiet force of social change.
In response to a youth crime in Sydney in the 1930s, Rotary Clubs helped to fund the formation of the Police Citizens Boys Clubs, later the Police Citizens Youth Clubs, which are now operating around the nation.
Similarly, modern Rotary clubs are working to tackle some big social issues, including domestic violence.
Rotary Clubs in Queanbeyan, Bungendore and Jerrabomberra united in Queanbeyan on Friday with the local community for a Day of Action, to raise awareness about "the significant and increasing issue of domestic and family violence".
They were joined by police officers from the Monaro police district, the two groups vowing to work together to end family and domestic violence.
Speaking at the event in Queanbeyan Park, Rotary District 9705 governor Andrea Grosvenor said the prevalence of domestic and family violence in the ACT region and across Australia was alarming - and it was time to act.
"Last year, 57 women were killed in family and domestic violence circumstances by men," she said.
"This current year, we're faced with an even more confronting reality. In the first 11 months of 2023, 60 women and girls have been murdered in Australia.
"More than one daughter, mother, sister, friend or partner a week.
"These numbers hide the true reality of this major social issue. Domestic and family violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and children.
"How is it we are unable to protect these women? All of us here today are leaders in our communities and we need to break the silence and end the violence."
Ms Grosvenor said as a grassroots organisation, Rotary was "the pulse of the communities we serve".
"We have more Rotary clubs than McDonald's in our towns and cities," she said.
"Let's all connect and work together to advocate and educate our communities about the crisis we face with domestic and family violence."
Rotarians had to "speak up and find solutions".
"As Rotarians, we are in a unique position to help raise awareness, help educate youth, support organisations helping the victims of family violence and to promote positive and respectful relationships," Ms Grosvenor said.
"We are asking our local, state and federal representatives and the broader community to join us. ... We cannot do this on our own."
Inspector Danielle Byrne from the Monaro police district also spoke at the gathering, saying the police welcomed the partnership with Rotary.
"Working together to build awareness in our community that says 'no' at every level of domestic violence," she said.
Inspector Byrne said police and Rotary would work on local and statewide events together. She said police were usually the first responders to domestic and family violence incidents.
"The Monaro police district is no different," she said.
"Police play a critical role in keeping victims safe, detaining or arresting offenders and applying for protection orders.
"Police attend 180,000 incidents a year or about 500 every day. This chilling number highlights how important it is for police to be well-trained, well-equipped and have appropriate systems in place to deal with this sadly all-too-common crime."
